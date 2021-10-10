Racist sign left in Greenwood, leaders working to turn it into a positive

A racist message was left outside of the Greenwood Rising History Center and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, a cardboard sign reading, “Downtown N----r Town.”

Phil Armstrong, the interim executive director at Greenwood Rising, says he was giving a tour of the museum when someone on the tour asked if there was a sign outside that was part of an exhibit.

“I reached out to (Tulsa Police) Chief Franklin, I said, ‘You know I don't want to make a big deal of this,’ and he said to file a police report,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says gone are the days where something like this can be used as a scare tactic, instead they hope to use it as an example of the work that still needs to be done.



“I’m not shocked, I'm not surprised at all. In fact what they don't realize, they who do these things, all they do is give fuel to the passion inside of me,” said Armstrong. “And inside of many others, that say, this is why we keep doing it.”

Outside the Greenwood chamber, singing and prayer filled the air, looking to make the moment about unity. Chamber president Dr. Freeman Culver saying they’ll be there every week for an interfaith prayer.

"I'm sorry that racism still exists but it's a wake up call, we've still got work to do. Two wrongs don't make it right so forgiveness is always there,” said Culver. “But we need to come together for real and have this prayer on Greenwood bring unity back to our community and we’re going to do it every Sunday.”

The Tulsa Police Department is picking up the sign to process it as evidence, but it's Armstrong’s hope that they’ll get it back to add as an installment in the museum.

“To show students, to show teachers, to show anyone that’s willing to listen with an open mind,” said Armstrong. “Show the sign and say this was actually left here in Greenwood not in 1921, but in 2021.”

Greenwood Rising will also be giving TPD any security footage of the outside of their building in hopes of finding who did it.